'Climate change' keeps voters up at night? Not even close

What are you worried about? What concerns keep you awake at night? What are your biggest fears for the future?

Well, good news: The media have identified the most pressing issues to all Americans! Not only that, but they're urging the government to spend your tax dollars to make sure those issues are addressed! (Not solved, mind you; just "addressed.")

And what are these issues, you might ask? What has the media determined are the most urgent areas to spend their resources? What concerns are they convinced keep people awake at night with stress and worry? According to a June 30, 2022, Rasmussen Reports survey covering "U.S. Legacy Media Top Midterm Issues," America's intrepid journalists think voters are most concerned with:

• Climate change (64% Concerned, 39% Very Concerned)

• Ukraine war (60% Important, 20% Very Important)

• Jan. 6 hearings (54% Important, 41% Very Important)

• COVID (57% Concerned, 22% Very Concerned)

• LGBT issues (42% Support, 23% Strongly Support)

There you go. As you fill your gas tank, I'm sure you're obsessing about LGBT issues. As you fish for the last nickel at the bottom of your purse to pay for your groceries, those Jan. 6 hearings are dominating your thoughts. As you lie awake at night, wondering how to stretch your paycheck to cover basic living expenses, climate change is what prevents you from sleeping.

But Rasmussen Reports didn't stop with polling journalists. They actually polled Real Americans, the ones filling their gas tanks and fishing for nickels and stretching their paychecks. What did Rasmussen find? Here are the "Top Voter Midterm Issues" of highest concern:

• Rising gas prices (92% Concerned, 68% Very Concerned)

• Inflation (91% Concerned, 69% Very Concerned)

• The economy (89% Concerned, 69% Very Concerned)

• Violent crime (86% Concerned, 58% Very Concerned)

• Election integrity (83% Concerned, 61% Very Concerned)

• School issues (76% Concerned, 58% Very Concerned)

• Abortion rights (75% Important, 54% Very Important)

• Election cheating (75% Concerned, 53% Very Concerned)

• Illegal immigration (73% Important, 42% Very Important)

"Four times as many people are 'concerned' about rising gas prices compared to the number who 'strongly support' LGBTQ issues, and yet the media prioritizes the latter heavily over the former," notes Not the Bee. "Meanwhile, more than four times as many people are concerned about inflation compared to those 'very concerned' about COVID-19."

Can't you just see it? Average housewife: "I'm desperately worried about inflation. I'm making the difficult choice whether to buy gas for my car so I can get to work, or buy groceries so my children can eat." Average journalist: "No, no! You're wrong! What you're really worried about is climate change and the Jan. 6 hearings!"

The current administration is costing single people an extra $3,400 this year, and couples $6,800. Has your household gotten a raise exceeding $6,800? Neither has ours. Schools are graduating young adults unable to read or do math, but well-indoctrinated with gender ideology and racism. Americans watched the 2020 election being blatantly stolen, and most know good and well the Democrats are gearing up for a repeat in the midterms. These are the realities Americans are facing.

Yet we're told COVID and LGBT issues are dominating our thoughts and keeping us awake at night with worry? Yeah right.

But why are the media so drastically out of touch with the real concerns of real Americans? What accounts for the massive disconnect? There are three possibilities.

One, those who work in media live in a bubble and merely echo what they hear in their own echo chamber. "Most of the national media are located in two places: New York City and Washington, D.C.," notes Joe Concha in The Hill, "… underscoring that those who live in or near these cities exist in overwhelmingly liberal silos. It's only human nature that a journalist's perception of issues will generally conform to the places and people with whom he works and lives."

What does the average Washington, D.C., journalist know about the struggles of a north Idaho housewife? Zip, zero, zilch, nada.

Two, the legacy media are merely parroting what their overlords tell them to say. They push progressive propaganda while ignoring inflation, open borders, failing schools, election cheating and violent crime. Instead, they focus on climate change, the Ukraine war, the Jan. 6 hearings, COVID and LGBT issues – the bread-and-circus issues the global elites say should concern us, and so the good little media lapdogs obediently tell us we're worried about climate change and LBGT rights rather than inflation and gas prices and chronic shortages and open borders.

And three, most media types are just plain stupid … or reflecting the stupidity of the current administration.

"Faced with several serious domestic and foreign policy problems all at once, the Biden administration's reaction has been so catastrophically incoherent, it's hard to know whether to blame leftist ideology or just plain incompetence," notes Simon Hankinson in the Daily Signal.

The Biden administration's response to the crises it created is denial and outright lying. Perhaps this is how they can claim our top concerns do not include raging inflation and open borders: Deny these concerns exist, and presto, they don't exist!

Hankinson points out that the biggest difference in how the Biden administration addresses the twin crises of inflation and open borders is intention. For the former, they engage in "a feckless mishmash of denial, misdirection, and hope." For the latter, they are actively engaged in keeping the borders open, and then denying they're doing so. They secretly bus or fly migrants into Flyover Country, refuse to prosecute lawbreakers or deport repeat offenders, and punish border agents for doing their job. No wonder there's enough fentanyl entering our nation to kill every man, woman and child.

"Washington politicians don't give a damn about our problems, and assume we're dumb enough to swallow whatever they serve up," observes columnist Betsy McCaughey. "Where are our political leaders? On Sunday, they were on news shows hyping the Jan. 6 'hearings' airing this week. They want you to believe that they're uncovering the truth about Jan. 6, 2021, in order to safeguard democracy. But, again, they're playing us for stupid."

On second thought, I guess there's a fourth possibility for why the media are so drastically out of touch with the real concerns of real Americans: All of the above.

