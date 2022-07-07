A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Corporate media insists eating insects is 'really delicious'

Dietary recommendations to global food system meant to save the planet

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 7, 2022 at 2:14pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – The World Economic Forum (WEF) has, for years, promoted the idea that "healthy diets" and "sustainable" foods, such as insects, should be introduced into the global food system to save the planet.

These self-proclaimed designers of the future are calling for a reset of the food system to lessen the environmental impact of current food production and solve world hunger. They're trying to convince people to eat bugs.

The latest sign insect farming is about to takeoff is a South African chemical engineer by the name of Wendy Vesela found ways to transform spiky green and black caterpillars into flour that can be used in biscuits, sweet chocolate protein bars, cereals or smoothies, according to AFP News.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







