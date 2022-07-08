A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money WorldLIFE AND LEISURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

These are the costliest cities for expats

Ranked 200 urban hubs from across the globe

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 8, 2022 at 3:00pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Hong Kong (Pixabay)

Hong Kong (Pixabay)

(ZEROHEDGE) – According to Mercer's Cost of Living Index, Hong Kong is the least affordable city on the planet for foreign employees.

As Statista's Felix Richter details below, Mercer ranked more than 200 cities from across the globe based on the prices of more than 200 items from categories such as housing, transportation, food and entertainment.

Hong Kong regained pole position in the unflattering ranking after being bumped to second place by Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat last year.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Greta Thunberg fumes as E.U. declares nuclear, natural gas 'green'
Germany's largest landlord to restrict heating at night
Governor launches investigation into school district of teaching CRT
United Nations warns world is facing food 'destabilization'
Suburban women handed Biden 2020 victory, but now they're dropping him
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×