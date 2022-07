(FOX NEWS) – An Ohio couple celebrated 79 years of marriage last month, and now they’re celebrating a new milestone — their 100th birthdays.

June Malicote was born on July 13, 1922, while her husband, Hubert Malicote, was born 10 days later, on July 23, 1922.

Family, friends, neighbors and church members joined the couple on Friday, July 15, at the Eaton Road Church of God in Hamilton, Ohio, where a joint birthday party was held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

