Couple charged for plot to impregnate 11-year-old daughter

(YNET NEWS) -- The Lod District Court on Sunday filed an indictment against a couple from central Israel, alleging the man repeatedly raped his minor stepdaughter with the mother's consent in order to impregnate her and then seek an abortion to collect a large sum of money from the state.
According to the charges presented in court, the stepfather — whose name was placed under a gag order to protect the identity of the child who was just 11 years old at the time — convinced his partner to allow him to have relations with her daughter to impregnate her.
Advertisement - story continues below
The couple planned for the girl to seek an abortion, which would then allow them to collect a large sum of money from the state for the purpose of buying an apartment and covering other expenses.