Health Money WorldMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
Couple charged for plot to impregnate 11-year-old daughter

With mom's consent so she'd seek abortion, allowing them to receive large sum of money

WND News Services
Published July 17, 2022
(YNET NEWS) -- The Lod District Court on Sunday filed an indictment against a couple from central Israel, alleging the man repeatedly raped his minor stepdaughter with the mother's consent in order to impregnate her and then seek an abortion to collect a large sum of money from the state.

According to the charges presented in court, the stepfather — whose name was placed under a gag order to protect the identity of the child who was just 11 years old at the time — convinced his partner to allow him to have relations with her daughter to impregnate her.

The couple planned for the girl to seek an abortion, which would then allow them to collect a large sum of money from the state for the purpose of buying an apartment and covering other expenses.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
