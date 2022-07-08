Court in swing state bans use of absentee ballot drop boxes

The state Supreme Court in Wisconsin, a key swing state that was the scene of a variety of 2020 presidential election misbehaviors, has banned the use of absentee ballot drop boxes.

Wisconsin's vote very narrowly went for Joe Biden during the last presidential election, after there appeared a number of red flags about the integrity of the election, including the fact Mark Zuckerberg, a leftist, gave millions of dollars to election officials in five key cities to help them run the election.

Now the state's high court has ruled that absentee ballot drop boxes, widely in use during 2020 and the subject of the new documentary "2,000 Mules" about alleged fraud in the 2020 counting, can only be placed in election offices.

A report at the Gateway Pundit said that deals "critical defeats to Democrats in the battleground state."

Election officials, including those who had taken Zuckerberg's millions, had claimed that drop boxes are a secure and convenient way for voters to return ballots.

The report noted, "The court's 4-3 ruling also has critical implications in the 2024 presidential race, in which Wisconsin will again be among a handful of battleground states."

The Thomas More Society has focused on eliminating the potential for election fraud since the 2020 results.

Now the legal team said the 4-3 decision in the case Teigen v. Wisconsin Elections Commission has confirmed those drop boxes are illegal in the state.

"The decision handed down on July 8, 2022, in a lawsuit brought by voters, brings resolution to a key issue in the accusations of election bribery that originally arose in the state’s November 2020 general election," the legal team said. "Thomas More Society attorneys will now be able to deliver wins to voters who have filed lawsuits about the drop boxes in the Circuit Courts of five counties, and who have accused the Wisconsin Election Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe of violating her duties under Wisconsin election law."

Explained Special Counsel Erick Kaardal, "This decision reveals just the tip of iceberg of Wisconsin’s election integrity problems."

He noted that it was Zuckerberg money that was delivered to Wisconsin's officials through the leftist Center for Tech and Civic Life. He explained during 2020 there was an agreement between the CTCL and Wisconsin's officials "to violate the state law banning absentee ballot drop boxes."

"And the worst of it,” Kaardal added, “Is that it was all coordinated with the blessing of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.”"

Officials from Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine and Kenosha were involved in the apparent scheme.

The Thomas More Society explained, "The Center for Tech and Civic Life is a non-profit Chicago-based organization, led and staffed by former Democratic activists and funded by billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, to influence the 2020 election. This partisan, special interest group poured more than $300 million into gaining access to election administration processes during the 2020 presidential election."

Zuckerberg channeled about another $100 million into 2020 election influence, bypassing federal campaign financing laws, through another organization, too.

"Obviously, the Center for Tech and Civic Life, the Wisconsin Elections Commission, and the Wisconsin 5 mayors were in cahoots to purchase and use the illegal drop boxes in the November 2020 election. Now, all the Wisconsin state courts need to do to clean up Wisconsin elections is to follow the money associated with the privately financed legally unauthorized drop boxes," Kaardal said.

The Thomas More Center noted, "Under the Center for Tech and Civic Life’s 'Wisconsin Safe Voting Plan' dated June 15, 2020, the Zuckerberg funded organization transferred $216,500 for absentee ballot drop boxes to be used in the five cities. The agreement signed by the center and the mayors of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine, and Kenosha, clearly states the intentions to purchase the legally unauthorized unmanned drop boxes."

It was the "illegal advice" from the Wisconsin Election Commission to municipal clerks in those five cities that instructed them "to use legally unauthorized unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes," the legal team said.

Kaardal said it all was evidence of "legally unauthorized coordination to violate Wisconsin’s election laws."

"And the Wisconsin Elections Commission could not actually have cited any legal authority to use those unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes because Wisconsin’s statutes read the opposite - that such boxes are ‘legally unauthorized,’ a situation which has since been validated and reinforced by the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision in Teigen v. Wisconsin Election Commission," Kaardal said.

He said the ruling is another building block in work that is revealing a "massive scheme" by CTCL "to usurp the administration of the election."

“Yes, the 2020 election is over and done with,” Kaardal observed, “But it is incumbent upon us to ensure that the corruption that infected Wisconsin’s voting process in November 2020 is rooted out and that the state’s election integrity is preserved. It is especially important that the Wisconsin Election Commission, the entity charged with safeguarding the state’s election integrity, be above reproach. Wisconsin’s voters deserve to know the truth and they need to be assured that the corruption has been eliminated, allowing for fair and honest elections from this point forward."

