U.S.ANARCHY IN AMERICA
Crimo dad washes hands of guilt over how suspect got gun

But talked with son about mass shooting night before Highland Park massacre

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 7, 2022 at 6:17pm
Robert 'Bobby' Crimo III (Video screenshot)

Robert 'Bobby' Crimo III (Video screenshot)

(NEW YORK POST) – The dad of the accused Fourth of July parade killer told The Post on Wednesday that his son talked about a mass shooting in Denmark the night before allegedly launching his own massacre — and the dad washed his hands of any guilt over how the suspect got his gun.

The father, Robert Crimo Jr. — who has tapped one of R. Kelly’s lawyers to battle claims that he helped his mentally disturbed kid buy guns — said that the night before Monday’s shooting, he and son Robert Crimo III discussed the 22-year-old Danish man who shot and killed three people at a mall outside Copenhagen on Sunday.

“He goes, ‘Yeah, that guy is an idiot.’ That’s what he said!” the dad recalled his son saying of the Denmark shooter.

Read the full story ›

Crimo dad washes hands of guilt over how suspect got gun
