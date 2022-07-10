A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith WorldMUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Curses! Archaeologists reveal oldest inscription in Jerusalem

Someone among the Jebusites really wanted the governor to die

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 10, 2022 at 7:49pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Jerusalem, Israel (Image by Evgeni Tcherkasski from Pixabay)

Jerusalem, Israel (Image by Evgeni Tcherkasski from Pixabay)

(HAARETZ) -- Some time in the Late Bronze Age, somebody seems to have had a beef against the governor of Jerusalem. Archaeologists have discovered a buried Canaanite temple that had been carved into the bedrock about 82 feet (25 meters) above Jerusalem’s Gihon Spring some 3,700 years ago. Inside it, they found a limestone slab that dates to a few centuries later, about 3,300 years ago.

On that slab was a curse against the governor of the city, sar ha-ir, written in 20 words of proto-Canaanite script (which is basically the same as proto-Sinaitic). The prose is beautifully preserved after all these years on the stone tablet, which measures 10.5 by 7.9 inches (26.7 by 20.8 centimeters).

“Cursed, cursed, you will surely die;
Cursed, cursed, you will surely die;
Governor of the City, you will surely die;
Cursed, you will surely die;
Cursed, you will surely die;
Cursed, you will surely die.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'God is gonna use her': McDonald's worker on divine mission to pray with, inspire customers
Curses! Archaeologists reveal oldest inscription in Jerusalem
Latest absurd claim: 'Anne Frank had white privilege'
Biden's 'Mary Poppins' of disinformation details why she quit
Rock legend Mick Jagger gives Dutch farmers a shout-out in concert
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×