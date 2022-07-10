Curses! Archaeologists reveal oldest inscription in Jerusalem

(HAARETZ) -- Some time in the Late Bronze Age, somebody seems to have had a beef against the governor of Jerusalem. Archaeologists have discovered a buried Canaanite temple that had been carved into the bedrock about 82 feet (25 meters) above Jerusalem’s Gihon Spring some 3,700 years ago. Inside it, they found a limestone slab that dates to a few centuries later, about 3,300 years ago.

On that slab was a curse against the governor of the city, sar ha-ir, written in 20 words of proto-Canaanite script (which is basically the same as proto-Sinaitic). The prose is beautifully preserved after all these years on the stone tablet, which measures 10.5 by 7.9 inches (26.7 by 20.8 centimeters).

“Cursed, cursed, you will surely die;

Cursed, cursed, you will surely die;

Governor of the City, you will surely die;

Cursed, you will surely die;

Cursed, you will surely die;

Cursed, you will surely die.”

