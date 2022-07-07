We're on the cusp of living in a tyrannical 1-party state

Remember when Hillary Clinton assured America she would accept the outcome of the 2016 election no matter what?

I do.

That promise, which she made only because Donald Trump wouldn't, was one that unequivocally meant she would not call for any recounts, that she would not call on surrogates and supporters (like Barack Obama) to make reckless allegations that Russian cyber attacks played a role in the outcome, and she would not be a party to denigrating the integrity and sanctity of the election process.

Of course, we all know what that promise was worth.

You might recall that the recounts she participated in resulted in Hillary losing more votes than she had originally – probably due to catching a proportion of the voter fraud she and her party and campaign systematically engaged in as a matter of course.

But I remember how she bellyached through four years that she was cheated out of the election. Now she is speculating that she might be tempted to run under the "new" rules of 2024 – and Democrats are pushing hard for a case that the Electoral College is "anti-democratic." Of course it is. We live in constitutional republic thanks to the wisdom of our founders.

We began to hear a lot about the Electoral College after George Bush won the presidency in 2000. In fact, there were more challenges to the constitutionality of the Electoral College than we'd seen in the previous 211 years of American presidential election history.

I expect it to be worse in the coming months coupled with calls for adding Supreme Court justices or impeaching some. These calls will be accompanied by hysterical pleas for direct elections of the president.

The same forces noted above will conduct a well-funded war on voter integrity – meaning a propaganda war on the idea that voters should actually prove, with a document at the polls, like a driver's license, that they are eligible as duly registered citizens to participate in the election. If voter integrity isn't weakened further, Democrats' toleration of open immigration over the last two years will have been in vain.

Yet, the real lesson of the 2016 presidential election is that the Electoral College worked exactly the way it was supposed to work – saving us from a situation in which the largest-populated state in the country would have dictated to the vast majority of the states who would be elected.

In case you missed it, all of the margin of Clinton's popular vote edge over Trump was a result of California's lack of political and ideological diversity.

If you take California out of the equation, Donald Trump won the popular vote by 1.4 million votes.

California, for all intents and purposes, has become a one-party totalitarian state. Clinton took 61% of the vote there in 2016 – a significantly higher percentage than Barack Obama got in 2012. And, with the state's embrace of illegal immigration, rampant voter fraud and widespread flight by long-time citizens and businesses, it will get continually worse.

You think I'm exaggerating? Think about this. In the only U.S. Senate race in California in 2016, it was a contest between two Democrats. No Republican even bothered to run. Similarly, no Republicans bothered to contend 16 state Assembly seats. No Republicans ran for nine congressional seats.

I tell you this as a California refugee myself. I lived there for 20 years. I saw California go off the cliff – politically, culturally, economically. I entered a California that seemed like the Garden of Eden in 1979, and I exited in a desperate panic in 1999. I've never looked back.

In 2016, California is the exception that proves the virtue of the Electoral College. Without it, voters in other states would have little or nothing to say about who becomes president of their nation. The tail of California would be wagging the dog of America.

As it is, California remains the biggest Electoral College prize – 55 votes. Throw the national polls out the window. They are meaningless as long as California remains a one-party state with so little ideological and political diversity. Perhaps it should be broken up. It's too big and too broken.

The Electoral College is working just like it was supposed to work because America is comprised of 50 sovereign states. It's the same logic that gave each state two senators (first appointed, I should add) and House delegations based on population. There's a balance in America's constitutional system – and it has proven its merits more than once.

It's hard changing the Electoral College, because it would require a constitutional amendment or a constitutional convention. In either case, it requires the support of three-fourths of the states. Let me put it bluntly: As long as California remains in the union, the other states would be crazy to tamper with the Electoral College. It's what keeps them relevant, for now, in presidential elections.

However, the Democrats have another plan to make the U.S. a one-party state. It's called voter fraud. You and I and every rational person knows it. It worked to perfection in 2020.

If we are to have another meaningful election, in 2024, we must take voter integrity as SERIOUSLY AS A HEART ATTACK. Or else it could be our last.

