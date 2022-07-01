Cyberattack shuts down states' unemployment claims sites

The critical need for America's unemployment compensation system was documented with great clarity during the COVID-19 pandemic, when governors and other mostly Democratic officials ordered thousands of businesses closed down – resulting in millions of workers without incomes.

The federal government even created and funded an enhanced benefit during that time.

And while many businesses have reopened and invited employees to return, the unemployment across America remains an issue.

But now, a report from Just the News documents that some of those checks needed for groceries and rent probably are going to be late.

It reported up to 40 states and Washington, D.C., could be affected after a Louisiana Workforce Commission explained a cyberattack on a vendor has shut down some claims websites.

The states involved are those that do business with Florida-based Geographic Solutions, where a warning page was appearing when visitors tried to access its webpage.

Officials believed no personal data was exposed, but they warned some payments could be delayed as a result of the attack.

Officials in Louisiana confirmed the outage was impacting 11,000 people in just that state.

Officials in other states also confirmed issues with the system.

"The department will distribute benefits as soon as possible, right now there is no timeline as to when that will happen," Tennessee officials said.

California also confirmed its system was down.

Other states that also were reporting issues included South Dakota, North Dakota, Alaska, Florida, North Carolina, Iowa and Nebraska.

