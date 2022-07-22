'Deadnaming' is violence? Not hardly

If anything, I would classify deadnaming more as … let me see … reality, or maybe tough love.

For those unfamiliar, deadnaming is calling a confused person, sometimes called a trans person, by his or her given name. Like referring to the disgraceful "Adm. Rachel Levine" (Babylon Bee's Man of the Year) by his actual "given" name, Richard.

Apparently this is a no-no.

The Cleveland Clinic (of all places) writes, "The person who they once were is dead, but the new person is alive, so their current name should be used."

HuffPo adds that, "For transgender people, our relationships to our names are complicated, to say the least. What we're called has power, and hearing a blatantly masculine or feminine name applied to you when you're trying to realign your gender in a different direction can be a source of profound, dysphoria-inducing anxiety. Hearing or seeing one's old name can induce a visceral sense of terror that no matter how much progress one makes in their transition, the person they used to be (or pretended to be) is still there."

A visceral sense of terror? Really?! Oh please!

The writer says that trans people experience "some dysphoria at the mere thought of anyone knowing it" (their given name).

Isn't it odd that these people can't express themselves with simple English. Why not just say it can cause some "anxiety." I guess "dysphoria" lends some sort of medically diagnosed gravitas to their abnormality.

Until recently (the past four or five years) I admit to never hearing the term dysphoria. Now it's everywhere. You know – kind of like the entire transgender movement.

And we, the normal folks out here, are not only expected to accept it, but celebrate this latest form of mental illness – or, more accurately, mass delusion.

It's been getting exponentially worse in recent years. In 2017, UCLA's Williams Institute estimated that there were 700,000 trans people in the U.S. A mere five years later and that number has ballooned to more than double, at 1.6 million.

Yes – they estimate that 1.6 million Americans age 13 plus are suffering from this latest fashionable mass delusion. A growing plurality of this whole is teenagers to mid-20s.

If left unchecked, we can reasonably expect that number to double again in less time. Of course there is nothing reasonable about this whole absurd happening. I long for the good ol' days when kids just got drunk and did drugs. I'm only half kidding.

As this mass delusion grows, we, the adults-in-the-room, so to speak, are expected to sit down, shut up and watch while the next generation is damaged beyond repair. And for what? So we don't cause them a visceral sense of terror?

Not really – because it's not the fault of the weak and impressionable. These are the victims.

The mass delusionists are the pseudo-science "experts" and academics that play with the minds of the weak, the impressionable and vulnerable, as heinous hatchet men (and women) dressed up as physicians and surgeons refashion their bodies, removing perfectly functioning appendages, so the game of let's pretend appears more realistic! Josef Mengele has got nothing on them.

Well, regardless of your efforts to normalize this mass delusion, you who continue to perpetrate these nefarious acts on the weak will never convince independent-thinking human beings that this is anything but abuse. A man or boy can't and will never be a woman or girl, and vice versa – or a they, or a cat, or a wolf, or a toaster oven or end table.

And calling someone by his or her proper given name will never equal violence. Speech can never equal violence. Violence is and will always be a physical act.

The only ones committing violence are the doctors who carve up these poor confused souls.

Perhaps instead of preying on the vulnerable, you should instead remember the physician's maxim, primum non nocere. From famous Parisian pathologist and clinician Auguste François Chomel: The second law of therapeutics is to do good; its first law, not to do harm.

Put another way: "Given an existing problem, it may be better not to do something, or even to do nothing, than to risk causing more harm than good."

Listen to an audio version of this column:

