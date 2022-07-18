Dem senator: Jan. 6 panel has no evidence of Trump conspiracy

The FBI said last year it did not find evidence of a conspiracy behind the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol, according to insiders.

And now, after intensive investigation by the partisan House select committee, Democrats who assert that then-President Trump conspired to "overturn the election" and maintain power by creating a riot so far have come up short, according to a Democratic senator.

On Sunday, ABC News veteran political reporter Martha Raddatz, guest hosting "This Week," asked Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., about possible criminal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 probe and the issues "that still need to be investigated."

"I think there needs to be more nexus, what we call nexus between the president and the insurrectionists," she said in an exchange spotlighted by reporter Paul Sperry on Twitter.

TRENDING: Dems' top 4 lies: Will GOP have courage to counter them?

Heitkamp emphasized: "I don’t think they have the nexus yet."

The Jan. 6 committee is claiming the Proud Boys group was part of a grand conspiracy directed by Trump. However, the New York Times reported last September that a member of the Proud Boys who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 was an FBI informant. And, significantly, the paper reported that the informant – who texted his bureau handler during the riot – insisted the Proud Boys had no advanced plan to enter the Capitol and disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump's interest, in fact, was in Congress carrying out the constitutional process of deciding whether or not to certify the vote. After the riot, many of the lawmakers who had pledged to object to certain state electors based on alleged election fraud backed down.

Revolver News has reported evidence that FBI informants and Antifa operatives turned a peaceful Jan. 6 rally into a riot, spotlighting the role of Arizona man Ray Epps. In a follow-up report in December, the news outlet presented evidence, backed by videos and images, that there were others who worked in tandem with Epps to orchestrate the Capitol break-in.

Epps was featured in a recent New York Times story that lamented he is "a man whose life has been ruined by a Jan. 6 conspiracy theory."

However, Epps is the one man who has been captured on video urging people to storm the Capitol on the day before the Jan. 6 riot and then directing the breach of the guarded perimeter while Donald Trump was still speaking one mile away.

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!