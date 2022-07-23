Democrats block resolution condemning violence against pro-life centers

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action News.]

By Nancy Flanders

Live Action News

Democrats in control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday refused to hear a resolution that would have condemned the violence that has been carried out by pro-abortion terrorists against churches and pro-life pregnancy centers over the last few months. Since the draft decision of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked in early May, countless pregnancy centers, pro-life organizations, and churches across the country have been firebombed, burned, and graffitied.

Pro-abortion House members have now shown they have little interest in stopping, preventing, or even condemning such serious acts of violence.

House Resolution 1233, “Expressing the sense of the House of Representatives condemning the recent attacks on pro-life facilities, groups, and churches,” was introduced on Tuesday by Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.). The resolution noted that “since the May 2, 2022 leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, individuals professing anti-life views have targeted, destroyed, or vandalized numerous pro-life facilities, groups, and even churches to further their radical cause.” The resolution lists some of the attacks including the June 7 firebombing of CompassCare pro-life pregnancy center in Amherst, New York, the arson of Life Choices Free Pregnancy Services in Longmont, California, on June 25, and the three churches that were burned in Bethesda, Maryland, on July 8 and 9.

FLOOR ALERT: @HouseDemocrats refused @HouseGOP requests to consider @RepMikeJohnson’s resolution condemning the escalating violence & vandalism by radical left-wing activists on pro-life & religious organizations that care for pregnant women, infants & families. @GReschenthaler pic.twitter.com/3XoLARiXo7 — House Rules Republicans (@RulesReps) July 19, 2022

The resolution states, “That the House of Representatives — (1) condemns recent attacks of vandalism, violence, and destruction against pro-life facilities, groups, and churches; (2) recognizes the sanctity of life and the important role pro-life facilities, groups, and churches play in supporting pregnant women, infants, and families; and (3) calls upon the Biden Administration to use all appropriate law enforcement to uphold public safety and to protect the rights of pro-life facilities, groups, and churches.”

House leadership refused to hear this resolution and in doing so, showed their unwavering support for violence both in the womb and against innocent Americans.

The pro-abortion domestic terrorist group Jane’s Revenge has taken credit for much of the violence and vandalism against pro-life organizations and churches and has announced it is “open season” on pro-lifers. Allowing these attacks to continue and refusing to even denounce such attacks is very telling of the agenda of pro-abortion politicians.

Johnson said the House’s failure to act put pro-life Americans, churches, organizations, and Supreme Court justices at risk. “When will this body stand up against the mob?” asked Johnson. “When will we restore law and order?”

