The Democrats' plan to steal midterms: Say goodbye to Biden

Do you think the GOP will win a landslide victory in the November midterms? Do you think it will be a cakewalk? Boy, are you naive.

I've been warning about what's coming for many months on my nationally syndicated radio show, "Wayne Allyn Root: Raw and Unfiltered" on USA Radio Network. It's all starting to happen just as my crystal ball predicted.

First, I've been warning nonstop that Democrats are planning to steal the 2022 midterms, just like they clearly stole the 2020 presidential election. More on that in a moment.

Second, I've been warning that Democrats (and their PR wing in the mainstream media) are planning to bring back COVID-19 hysteria again, just in time to steal the 2022 midterm election. This is the perfect timing to demand universal mail-in ballots, with no voter ID or signature match to steal the midterms.

Third, I've been warning that Democrats would find a way to force President Joe Biden out of office and then blame this whole economic disaster on him – thereby deflecting blame from the Democratic Congress.

Don't look now, but it's all starting to happen. The signs are all there.

First, COVID-19. It's back – just as I've predicted for many months. Just read the tea leaves. The WHO just recommended indoor masks for everyone. New York has mandated indoor masks again. Los Angeles is mandating indoor masks starting in two weeks. Both cities claim to be inundated with COVID-19 cases.

More tea leaves to read. China just shut down all their Macao casinos. In the U.K., the media are warning of new lockdowns coming. Biden's health and human services secretary is warning of a bad COVID-19 outbreak this fall.

Then there's monkeypox. The gay community is panicking in New York City and San Francisco. Its members are lined up for monkeypox vaccines.

Add in a new outbreak of Marburg virus in Africa. So far, there are two victims. Both are dead.

And polio is showing up again all around the world – from Africa to Ukraine. Traces of polio virus have even been found in the wastewater of London.

Oh, it's coming. You can see the tsunami forming. Remember, Democrats "never let a crisis go to waste." Whether it's a new, scarier variant of coronavirus, a monkeycoronavirus, King Kong COVID-19, polio or Marburg virus, Democrats and their PR wing (the mainstream media) will soon be inundating you with scary news to make you hysterical, hide in your home for months, mask up and get your 25th vaccine.

This is how they will try to cheat, rig and steal the midterms with millions of fake mail-in ballots. It's the 2020 game plan but updated with scarier names.

Then there's Part Deux to change the narrative of a GOP landslide. Everyone wants Biden gone, even most Democrat voters. I have predicted for weeks that Democrats would soon "throw grandpa from the plane."

Once again, read the tea leaves. I was right. The media has turned against Biden. Suddenly, they're reporting on Hunter Biden's laptop. It's clear they're laying the groundwork for Biden's departure.

Democrats need a scapegoat. They have to blame this mess on someone. Joe Biden is a "target rich environment." Meaning he's a helpless, feeble old man, with dementia. The only question is timing.

My prediction? Democrats will most likely find a reason to remove Biden or force his resignation before the midterms. Why? First, to change the narrative before the midterms. Second, if they wait until after the midterms, they may be facing a GOP majority unwilling to confirm the new vice president.

The Democrats will make Vice President Kamala Harris president – for now. But they'll cut a deal with her. She will get the coveted title "President of the United States" for her resume. In return she'll agree to step down within one year to allow the new VP to become president. The VP they pick for Harris will be the "chosen one" for 2024.

My best guess? California's egomaniac governor and tyrant extraordinaire Gavin Newsom. Or maybe Hillary Clinton, or Michelle Obama, or Transportation Secretary Pete Butthead (the bumbling, embarrassing, stay-at-home mom). That's the shortlist.

I know one thing. Neither Biden nor Harris can ever be on the 2024 ticket, or Trump will win a landslide victory. Democrats know this too.

The plan to steal the midterms is in the works. Say hello to "King Kong COVID-19" and mail-in voting. Say goodbye to "the man from dementia."

If all that doesn't work out, there's always the option of pushing Vladimir Putin into World War III.

But trust me, Democrats aren't going to just sit back and allow a GOP landslide. These aren't run-of-the-mill Democrats. These are radical communist traitors running today's Democratic Party. And communists never willingly give up power.

