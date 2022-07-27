Democrats work to set term limits for Supreme Court justices

Democrats' rage over recent Supreme Court rulings, based on the Constitution, that affirmed gun rights and religious rights, struck down an overreach by the administrative state and returned regulation of abortion to the states, has erupted in a plan to attack the court itself.

According to the Washington Examiner, Democrats now are proposing legislation that would impose term limits on the justices.

Their first target would be staunch conservative Clarence Thomas.

TRENDING: The left wants to abolish everything, even this column

But their plan also would face headwinds, as the Constitution already grants Supreme Court justices lifetime tenure.

The newest plan is just the latest in a long list of suggestions Democrats already have made, from packing the court by adding a bunch of new justices, to simply eliminating the court, to using tax dollars to bribe justices to retire.

Their goal consistently has been to get rid of the conservative majority that serves on the court now.

Now Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, wants his "Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act" adopted to force conservatives off the court – and allow a liberal Joe Biden to pick liberals to replace them.

Should U.S. Supreme Court justices have term limits? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (7 Votes)

The Examiner reported, "The longest-serving justice on the court, which is presently Thomas, would be moved to senior status first under the proposal. The measure would aim to have justices serve a maximum of 18 years on the court to which they would retire from active service and assume senior status, a term which is typically used to describe semi-retirement for federal judges."

According to Just the News, the Democrats insist their plan would "restore legitimacy and independence to the nation's highest court," when it more likely would do the opposite. That's because, the report said, Johnson "made clear that the intent of the bill is to change the composition of the high court's 6-3 conservative majority."

Johnson claimed, "Five of the six conservative justices on the bench were appointed by presidents who lost the popular vote, and they are now racing to impose their out-of-touch agenda on the American people, who do not want it.

"Term limits are a necessary step toward restoring balance to this radical, unrestrained majority on the court," he said.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!