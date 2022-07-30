Dems set to push bill to ban Congress from trading stock

(ZEROHEDGE) – Finally, house Democrats are going to be addressing the ugly black eye of their leadership Nancy Pelosi making ungodly sums from day-trading millions of dollars worth of stock and options ahead of legislative initiatives - while, at the same time, railing on capitalism with every opportunity they get publicly.

Apparently, the optics aren't that great. Go figure. And so House Democrats are now set to announce a proposal "to ban lawmakers, their spouses and senior staff from trading stocks", Punchbowl news wrote this week. "The framework, which the House Democratic leadership will release in early August, would force members of Congress, their spouses and senior staff to choose between putting their assets in a qualified blind trust or completely divesting their investment portfolios," the report says.

And in a blow to Paul Pelosi, who has taken much of the "blame" for Nancy's stock purchase disclosures, family members and spouses would only be able to hold mutual funds.

Read the full story ›