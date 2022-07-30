A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money PoliticsTHE SWAMP
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dems set to push bill to ban Congress from trading stock

Blow to Nancy Pelosi

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 30, 2022 at 5:31pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

The U.S. Capitol on Wednesday night, April 28, 2021. (Video screenshot)

(ZEROHEDGE) – Finally, house Democrats are going to be addressing the ugly black eye of their leadership Nancy Pelosi making ungodly sums from day-trading millions of dollars worth of stock and options ahead of legislative initiatives - while, at the same time, railing on capitalism with every opportunity they get publicly.

Apparently, the optics aren't that great. Go figure. And so House Democrats are now set to announce a proposal "to ban lawmakers, their spouses and senior staff from trading stocks", Punchbowl news wrote this week. "The framework, which the House Democratic leadership will release in early August, would force members of Congress, their spouses and senior staff to choose between putting their assets in a qualified blind trust or completely divesting their investment portfolios," the report says.

And in a blow to Paul Pelosi, who has taken much of the "blame" for Nancy's stock purchase disclosures, family members and spouses would only be able to hold mutual funds.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dems set to push bill to ban Congress from trading stock
Biden readies to declare public health emergency due to monkeypox
For party's sake, Trump must wait until after midterms to declare intentions
1 senator trying to bring fiscal sanity to federal spending
White House actions threaten to make energy crisis worse
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×