Dems' top 4 lies: Will GOP have courage to counter them?

Unless Republicans manage to wrest defeat from the jaws of victory, a day of reckoning is coming for Democrats in November. The radical-left troika now running the swamp on the Potomac – Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi – are liars. They use distortion, obfuscation, deception and misdirection to advance a Marxist agenda at odds with the values of most Americans and destructive to our American way of life.

Words can be used to convey truth, or they can be used to deceive. Adolf Hitler's propaganda minister, Josef Goebbels, was credited with saying that if you tell a lie often enough, it will become the truth. Radical-left Democrats – especially in the Biden administration – have adopted Goebbels' tactic as their own and, with the help of the mainstream media, used it so effectively they make the Nazi propaganda minister look like an amateur. Let's look at some of the most frequently repeated lies of the left, which Republicans must be prepared to refute with truth between now and the midterm elections.

Lie No. 1: America is a systemically racist nation where white people are oppressors and people of color are victims. This disingenuous claim is made by race hustlers who make their living and maintain relevance by stirring up racial discord.

Truth: The United States of America is the only nation on Earth to fight a horrific Civil War in an effort to end slavery. We have constitutional amendments to outlaw the gruesome practice and legislation in place to ensure the equal civil rights of all Americans regardless of color, race or religion. On these issues, we are not an exceptional nation because we are perfect but, rather, because we strive to be.

Lie No. 2: America's capitalist economy is based on greed and is inherently unfair to poor and middle-income citizens.

Truth: More than half of the entire American population receives financial subsidies from our government in the form of welfare, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, disability, unemployment compensation, housing benefits and pensions. What makes this lie even more egregious is it is constantly spread by wealthy, white and "woke" multimillionaire leftist ideologues like House Speaker Pelosi and Sen. Bernie Sanders. Worse yet, the Americans who receive these government subsidies have allowed the radical left to convince them they are victims.

Lie No. 3: The rich keep getting richer, and the poor keep getting poorer because of corrupt, wealthy and heartless business leaders.

Truth: The poor do indeed keep getting poorer, but not because of corrupt or uncaring business tycoons. The culprit in cross-generational poverty is inflation and our federal government, which turns recipients of federal "aid" into helpless wards of the state instead of upwardly mobile citizens determined to take responsibility for their own lives.

Lie No. 4: Federal funding should be redirected from the military and law enforcement and channeled into social welfare benefits for illegal immigrants.

Truth: Radical leftists want to use our hard-earned tax dollars to provide medical, health and educational benefits to criminals who should not be in the United States in the first place, rather than to protect law-abiding citizens from our enemies, foreign and domestic.

Lie No. 5: Parents have no say concerning what their children are taught in public schools and are "domestic terrorists" if they speak out.

Truth: Parents must have the right to insist school boards teach their children reading, writing, arithmetic, science, history, geography, civics and other academic subjects. Exposing our children to "critical race theory" and "gender transition" isn't education. It's indoctrination.

The truth is powerful in the hands of those with the courage to speak it. Let's pray Republicans have the courage now and in the days to come. May November bring a reckoning.

