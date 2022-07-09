A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money PoliticsTHE MONEY PIT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dems want $500 billion more for climate change, Obamacare

Government on its way to adding additional $3 trillion to national debt

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 9, 2022 at 5:51pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
National Deficit Debt Clock

National Deficit Debt Clock

(TRENDING POLITICS) – Since President Joe Biden took office on January 20th, 2021, the federal government is on its way to adding an additional $3 trillion dollars to the national debt.

Bloomberg is reporting that “Biden’s 10-year outlook would rack up $14.4 trillion in deficits,” increasing the federal debt to $44.8 trillion. So, what is the party with majorities in the Congress and White House working on to address the economy etc.?

In reality not too much, instead, they are working on passing a massive $500B dollar spending bill that includes funding climate change policies and protects former President Barack Obama’s government-run health program, Obamacare, from insolvency.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Liberal protest group offers 'bounties' for info on where conservative justices are located
Dems want $500 billion more for climate change, Obamacare
Residents could face $2,000 fine for watering their lawn under new restrictions
Progressive city hosts summer camp for budding anarchists
Man on parole begs climate activists to move so he doesn't go to jail for missing work
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×