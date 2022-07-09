Dems want $500 billion more for climate change, Obamacare

(TRENDING POLITICS) – Since President Joe Biden took office on January 20th, 2021, the federal government is on its way to adding an additional $3 trillion dollars to the national debt.

Bloomberg is reporting that “Biden’s 10-year outlook would rack up $14.4 trillion in deficits,” increasing the federal debt to $44.8 trillion. So, what is the party with majorities in the Congress and White House working on to address the economy etc.?

In reality not too much, instead, they are working on passing a massive $500B dollar spending bill that includes funding climate change policies and protects former President Barack Obama’s government-run health program, Obamacare, from insolvency.

Read the full story ›