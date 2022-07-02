Despite attack from left, Clarence Thomas' influence over Supreme Court at a 'zenith'

(FOX NEWS) – As Justice Clarence Thomas faces attacks from liberals — including a recent petition to have him removed from George Washington University's faculty — the justice is more influential than ever, experts on the justice tell Fox News.

"The left has been after Clarence Thomas since December of 1980, really — just as he was about to join the Reagan administration. And they hate him," Mark Paoletta told Fox News Digital. Paoletta was with the George H.W. Bush administration during Thomas' confirmation and helped recruit him for the job.

"They've tried to destroy him. They've tried to marginalize him," Paoletta said. "And 30 years later, he's not just standing strong. His influence is at its zenith."

