DHS watchdog opens investigation into deleted Secret Service Jan. 6 texts

Missing messages could provide new behind-the-scenes information

Published July 21, 2022 at 5:55pm
Published July 21, 2022 at 5:55pm
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The Department of Homeland Security’s internal watchdog has opened a criminal investigation into the deleted Secret Service text messages related to the days on and around the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

The missing text messages, which the Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol riot has asked for, could provide new information regarding what happened behind the scenes on or before the day of the riot. The office of the DHS inspector general ordered the Secret Service to stop any internal investigations into the deleted text messages, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.

“To ensure the integrity of our investigation, the USSS must not engage in any further investigative activities regarding the collection and preservation of the evidence referenced above,” DHS Deputy Inspector General Gladys Ayala wrote in a letter to the agency. “This includes immediately refraining from interviewing potential witnesses, collecting devices or taking any other action that would interfere with an ongoing criminal investigation."

Read the full story ›

