Diamond ring made from ranch dressing up for sale on eBay

Process took 5 months

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 16, 2022 at 11:16am
(WHO KNEW NEWS) – Hidden Valley has produced a fabricated diamond out of its famous ranch seasoning, and the novelty jewel is currently for sale on eBay.

The 2-carat cut diamond was made by the Chicago-based condiment company last year, and the entire process took five months.

In a press release, Deb Crandall, Hidden Valley’s Marketing Director, said: “When one of our custom Valentine’s Day bottles was used in a marriage proposal last year, we were inspired. We saw a love of ranch become part of one of life’s most beautiful moments. It made us wonder: How can we make this act of love even more memorable?”

Read the full story ›

