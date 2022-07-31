A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith WorldTESTING THE FAITH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Digital religion' is sparking a 'spiritual revolution' among millennials

Such as chat groups with pastors, online sermons, and religious content on social media

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 31, 2022 at 3:29pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(STUDY FINDS) -- Digital religion is leading to a “spiritual revolution” among many young adults, according to a new study.

Although it may sound like it, this isn’t a worship of technology and social media. Instead, researchers from the University of Waterloo say religious communities are using these tools to reach millennials who are looking to participate in organized religion — without having to attend in-person services.

“We know that more and more people are turning towards digital mediums for spirituality such as chat groups with pastors, online sermons, and religious content on social media,” says Waterloo sociology professor Sarah Wilkins-Laflamme in a university release. “We’ve found that while digital religion isn’t necessarily attracting a lot of new millennials to participate, it is making the experience of those already involved richer.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Young voters are abandoning Biden as fast as they can. Here's why
'Digital religion' is sparking a 'spiritual revolution' among millennials
Bone of contention: 1 in 4 would dump their date for ordering boneless chicken wings
NBA legend Bill Russell dead
Famous TV host given 18 months to live and lost hope. Then, he clung to God and this Bible verse
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×