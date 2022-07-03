A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith Health Money Politics U.S.
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Disney-owned Marvel unveils gay version of popular superhero

'Dude, why do you have to ruin Spider-Man?'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 3, 2022 at 3:23pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
'Spider-Man' sits atop a barber shop in Jensen Beach, Florida, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (Photo by Joe Kovacs)

'Spider-Man' sits atop a barber shop in Jensen Beach, Florida, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. (Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(FAITHWIRE) -- The latest comic-book version of the popular Marvel superhero Spider-Man will be homosexual.

Marvel Entertainment, which was purchased by The Walt Disney Company for $4 billion in 2009, is slated to soon introduce “Web-Weaver,” an alternate-universe version of Spider-Man, in the upcoming issue of “Edge of Spider-Verse #5,” slated for release in September.

News of the new version of the superhero was first shared on Twitter by Marvel writer Steve Foxe, who has since made his account private.

TRENDING: Roe v. Wade was legal crapola from the get-go

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Mob attacks man in subway, robs him of $7,500 in jewelry
'F*** the 4th': Dems show true colors in Independence Day graphic
Major automaker recalls thousands of vehicles over potential danger
Gavin Newsom running for president? Governor targets DeSantis in July 4 ad
Major U.S. city sees at least 35 people shot, 5 killed, in bloody July 4 weekend
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×