Disney-owned Marvel unveils gay version of popular superhero

(FAITHWIRE) -- The latest comic-book version of the popular Marvel superhero Spider-Man will be homosexual.
Marvel Entertainment, which was purchased by The Walt Disney Company for $4 billion in 2009, is slated to soon introduce “Web-Weaver,” an alternate-universe version of Spider-Man, in the upcoming issue of “Edge of Spider-Verse #5,” slated for release in September.
Marvel introduces its first gay Spider-Man as the latest Edge of Spider-Verse variant.https://t.co/NBfaib3dpU@steve_foxe @kristaferanka @DanSlott pic.twitter.com/DCfYWKEETo
— Comic Book Resources (@CBR) June 28, 2022
News of the new version of the superhero was first shared on Twitter by Marvel writer Steve Foxe, who has since made his account private.
