Disney's 'Fairy Godmother' now going 'woke'

Disney has surprised – and offended – a lot of parents with its open advocacy for the LGBT political movement, and now it's going even further.

According to a report at the Gateway Pundit, the corporation is "ditching the term 'fairy godmother' for gender-neutral language…"

The change is happening at the parks' Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques, which are at Disneyland and Disney World.

That's where young girls, roughly ages 3-12, can transform themselves into princesses or knights.

But now Disney has announced that when they reopen in August, following yet other COVID closure, the employees there will be called "Fairy Godmother's Apprentices" instead of the current "Fairy Godmothers in Training."

Disney explained in an online report, "This way, cast members that might not identify as female can still be part of the process to dress up & style the children without having to refer to themselves as a female Disney character."

The reaction, based on the rejection of Disney's earlier forays into promoting LGBT lifestyle choices to children, was predictable.

"This is a mental illness…the magic is gone," said one. And another added, "This has to be a parody……right?"

Last year, the company dropped "ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls" from its greetings.

