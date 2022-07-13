Disturbing new footage shows Uvalde cops running away from gunshots

(NEW YORK POST) -- Cops responding to the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting ran away from gunshots while 19 children and two teachers were left to die in their classrooms, according to new footage of the horrifying attack published Tuesday.

The disturbing video, first obtained by the Austin-American Statesman, shows how police officers dilly-dallied in the hallway of Robb Elementary School instead of charging after 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos as he systematically slaughtered 21 people on May 24.

The 77-minute clip shows officers rushing into the school just minutes after 18-year-old Ramos began his rampage, but rather than confront him, they stopped and lingered — with one cop in a helmet and vest even seen using a wall-mounted hand sanitizer and checking his phone.

