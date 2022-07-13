A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Health Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Doctor who spread story of 10-year-old's abortion 'disciplined for HIPAA violation'

Taking story to media a possible violation of federal privacy law

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 13, 2022 at 2:00pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation

The doctor who spread a story about a 10-year-old girl who allegedly travelled from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion is being disciplined for a HIPAA violation for taking the story to the press, Fox News reported.

The story originated from Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist who claimed the girl couldn’t legally obtain an abortion in her home state of Ohio. The story came under scrutiny given its single-source nature and Bernard’s history of pro-abortion activism, but an unnamed source has purportedly corroborated the story and revealed new details about the repercussions the doctor is now facing, according to Fox.

TRENDING: Jill Biden gets roasted over 'breakfast tacos'

A 10-year-old Ohio girl did travel to Indiana for an abortion, a source familiar with the situation told Fox, but it remains unclear whether she was actually forced to cross state lines or was simply referred to the Indianapolis clinic after Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said she would have been allowed to have an abortion in the state. Bernard’s employer is disciplining her for violating HIPAA, the federal law protecting patients’ sensitive medical information, for sharing the child’s story publicly.

WATCH:

“There is no case request for analysis that looks anything like this,” Yost said Monday while explaining that there were no cases in the state involving a 10-year-old rape victim which matched the details of this story.

Bernard did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment about the new reports of a potential HIPAA violation, but she did respond to the DCNF Friday and declined to offer any details to corroborate the story.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Man arrested for raping 10-year-old who got abortion is an illegal alien
Oh, momma! Investigation of Dick's Sporting Goods demanded
Dow slides 200 points, stocks dip as inflation hits highest level since 1981
'An alarming pattern': Probe launched into Big Tech-White House 'collusion'
Man charged with raping 10-year-old who traveled for abortion
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×