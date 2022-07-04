Doctors could be financially liable for helping children switch genders

To date, one of the big fights being pushed by LGBT activists is their demand that any and all physicians and nurses participate in the body mutilations that are involved in gender-transition treatments and surgeries – whether they have faith objections to those actions or not.

The activists insist that to not participate when told to do so is "discrimination." The arguments on the other side point out the U.S. Constitution protects a person's right to practice his or her faith.

Now there's going to be a new dispute added – over the liability for those who perform treatments on people, and what happens years later.

Decision Magazine explains a new proposed bill would hold doctors who perform such procedures on minors accountable.

TRENDING: IRS packing serious ammunition, now Republicans look to ban it

For years.

The plan, according to the report, comes from Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., and they would allow individuals up to 30 years to file suit "against medical practitioners who prescribed cross-sex hormones or puberty blocking drugs, or performed gender-transition procedures on them before the age of 18."

It's the Protecting Minors from Medical Malpractice Act, and it also would allow legal guardians to take similar steps.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!



Should doctors be financially liable for helping children switch genders? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"Unfortunately, radical doctors in the United States perform dangerous, experimental, and even sterilizing gender-transition procedures on young kids, who cannot even provide informed consent," explained Cotton. "Any doctor who performs these irresponsible procedures on kids should pay."

Banks pointed out, "10 years from now, there will be hundreds of thousands of Americans who were permanently scarred by the radical left’s agenda before they reached adulthood."

The plan conflicts with Joe Biden's agenda, as he recently issued an executive order that "safeguard[s] LGBTQI+ youth from dangerous practices like so-called 'conversion therapy.'"

That would be counseling to help any person rid themselves of unwanted same-sex attractions and involves only talk, which is protected by the First Amendment.

The report explained Banks pointed out, "While Biden considers talk therapy 'dangerous,' he recommends 'irreversible and life-altering surgery for minors too young to apply for a learner’s permit.'"

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!