'Don't Run Joe': Democrats plot primary coup in 2024

By Justine Brooke Murray

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democrats are bristling at the thought of President Biden running for re-election in 2024 and are scrambling for another nominee.

Democrat strategists admitted they are concerned for their party’s prospects if Biden chooses to run for re-election in 2024, according to an interview with the Hill. 64% of Democrats want him in the primary, according to a New York Times-Siena College poll.

“The president may not realize or care that the trajectory of his policies has been taking him farther and farther from the Democratic Party base, but his distance from that base would likely be catastrophic for Biden if he tries to get nominated again,” RootsAction founder Normon Solomon told the Hill. He called the president’s attempts to run for re-election “tone-deaf” and “self-centered.”

RootsAction, a progressive group, plans to launch a national campaign, ‘Don’t Run Joe,’ the day after this year’s midterm elections. “With so much at stake, making him the Democratic Party’s standard-bearer in 2024 would be a tragic mistake,” the group stated on its website.

“The threat of a neofascist GOP has become all too obvious,” they warn. “Unfortunately, President Biden has been neither bold nor inspiring. And his prospects for winning re-election appear to be bleak.”

While inflation has reached a record high and the president’s approval rating on the U.S. economy has tanked, RootsAction and other Democrats believe Biden has not been progressive enough in office.

“‘Moderate” policies have failed to truly address such pressing concerns as the climate emergency, voting rights, student debt, health care, corporate price-gouging, and bloated military spending in tandem with anemic diplomacy,” RootsAction continued.

“That fight to roll back all of the civil rights progress in this country continues, and yet that’s a fight that Biden is reluctant to lean into,” Democrat strategist Steve Phillips told the Hill. “That’s what accounts for his poor approval rating. We want this to be a multiracial, multicultural country unapologetically, but Biden doesn’t want to fight those fights with the same intensity that the right does,” he continued.

Media outlets are predicting that some of Biden’s closest allies are gearing up to run against him in the 2024 primaries. These include Vice President Kamala Harris, despite her low polling numbers in 2020, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and California Governor Gavin Newsom. More radical predictions include Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (NY-14) and another run for Sen. Bernie Sanders.

