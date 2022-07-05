A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dow falls 700 points as market grapples with recession concerns

Concerns about economic growth also growing overseas

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 5, 2022 at 11:29am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell on Tuesday as concerns about a possible recession in the U.S. weighed on investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 700 points, or about 2.3%. The S&P 500 dipped 2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed about 0.9%. The market has dropped in four of the past five weeks, and the S&P 500 is more than 20% below its record high.

Concerns about economic growth are hanging over investors as the U.S. market looks to recover after a rough first half to the year. Some economists believe U.S. GDP declined for both quarters to start the year, which is a shorthand used by many to signal a recession.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







OnlyFans star claims she was fired from teaching over porn account
It took just hours for Dems to demand more gun control after July 4 shooting
Dow falls 700 points as market grapples with recession concerns
As its military retreats, Ukraine demands aid bigger than its entire pre-war economy
No experience, no resume, you're hired! Hotels fight for staff
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×