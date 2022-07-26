A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dow sheds more than 200 points after Walmart profit warning, S&P 500 falls 1%

Big-box retailer says higher prices spurring consumers to pull back on spending, especially apparel

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 26, 2022 at 4:13pm
(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks fell Tuesday after Walmart cut its earnings forecast, sending other retail shares lower and adding to concern that consumer spending might not be strong enough to keep the U.S. out of a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 247 points, or 0.7%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.3%. The Nasdaq Composite declined 2%.

Walmart cut its quarterly and full-year profit estimates because of rising food inflation. This alarmed investors who deliberated the implications for other retail stocks. The big-box retailer said higher prices are spurring consumers to pull back on general merchandise spending, particularly in apparel.

