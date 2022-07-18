A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dr. Deborah Birx admits she deceived Trump to push COVID measures

'I couldn't do anything that would reveal my true intention'

Art Moore By Art Moore
Published July 18, 2022 at 7:57pm
White House Coronavirus Task Force Response Coordinator Deborah Birx delivers remarks during a coronavirus update briefing Thursday, April 23, 2020, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Andrea Hanks)

Dr. Deborah Birx, who served as the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator under President Donald Trump, has admitted in a new book that she manipulated data and quietly altered CDC guidance without authorization.

In "Silent Invasion," she confesses she "devised" a "strategic sleight-of-hand" method of reporting she described as "subterfuge."

"This wasn’t the only bit of subterfuge I had to engage in," she writes.

Birx insisted, contrary to the White House and the CDC, that the asymptomatic spread of COVID-19 was significant.

She says that "eight months into the pandemic, many at both the White House and the CDC still refused to see that silent spread played a prominent role in viral spread and that it started with social gatherings, especially among the younger adults."

Birx opposed the advice of then-coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas to limit testing on the premise that asymptomatic transmission was minimal and not driving the pandemic.

She and then CDC Director Robert Redfield "agreed to quietly rewrite the guidance and post it to the CDC website."

"We would not seek approval. Because we were both quite busy, it might take a week or two, but we were committed to subverting the dangerous message that limiting testing was the right thing to do," she writes.

Birx recalls a phone call from White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows: "What the hell do you think you’re doing? You rewrote and posted the CDC testing stuff," said Meadows, according to Birx' account.

“Yes, I did, but – " Birx replied.

"There’s no ‘buts’ here. You went over my head," Meadows said, according to Birx.

Birx resigned from her White House role in December 2020.

Jeffrey A. Tucker, founder and president of the Brownstone Institute, recalled that while Dr. Anthony Fauci has been the front man for the media, Birx was the main influence in the White House behind the nationwide lockdowns.

But after warning Americans to restrict their Thanksgiving 2020 gatherings to "your immediate household," she traveled to Delaware, where she met with four generations for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

Tucker noted her only real experience with infectious disease came from her work on AIDS, which Tucker points out is "a very different disease from a respiratory virus that everyone would eventually get but which would only be fatal or even severe for a small cohort, a fact that was known since late January."

Art Moore
Art Moore, co-author of the best-selling book "See Something, Say Nothing," entered the media world as a PR assistant for the Seattle Mariners and a correspondent covering pro and college sports for Associated Press Radio. He reported for a Chicago-area daily newspaper and was senior news writer for Christianity Today magazine and an editor for Worldwide Newsroom before joining WND shortly after 9/11. He earned a master's degree in communications from Wheaton College.







