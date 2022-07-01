A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Drag queen who danced for kids charged with 25 counts of child pornography

'Genderqueer social worker' is well-known LGBT activist

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 1, 2022 at 12:22pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(LIFESITE NEWS) – In 2019, the Houston Public Library admitted that a registered child sex offender had been reading to children as part of their Drag Queen Storytime program. In 2020, UK Drag Queen Storytime tweeted out the pedophile slogan “Love has no age.” In 2021, a sponsor of Drag Queen Storytime in Milwaukee was arrested on child pornography charges. And this year, a Pennsylvania drag queen named Brice Patric Ryschon Williams, who has danced explicitly for children, was charged with 25 counts of child pornography in Pennsylvania. Williams identifies as a “genderqueer social worker” and is a well-known LGBT activist.

Williams’ home was raided on June 23 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Section in May, alerting them to the fact that 76 files with child pornography had been put in a Dropbox account under the name “Anastasia Diamond,” Williams’ drag queen name. The search of Williams’ home confirmed at least 25 child porn files in his bedroom, and Williams has been charged with both 25 counts of child pornography as well as 18 counts of “criminal use of a communications facility,” with a $100,000 bail that Williams cannot pay.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Drag queen who danced for kids charged with 25 counts of child pornography
Now Clarence Thomas is a 'black white supremacist'!
Biden sued for concealing top education officials' ethics waivers
Democrat casting congressional votes by proxy while spending thousands traveling
Israel crafting deal with Middle East neighbors for regional defense
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×