Drag queen who danced for kids charged with 25 counts of child pornography

(LIFESITE NEWS) – In 2019, the Houston Public Library admitted that a registered child sex offender had been reading to children as part of their Drag Queen Storytime program. In 2020, UK Drag Queen Storytime tweeted out the pedophile slogan “Love has no age.” In 2021, a sponsor of Drag Queen Storytime in Milwaukee was arrested on child pornography charges. And this year, a Pennsylvania drag queen named Brice Patric Ryschon Williams, who has danced explicitly for children, was charged with 25 counts of child pornography in Pennsylvania. Williams identifies as a “genderqueer social worker” and is a well-known LGBT activist.

Williams’ home was raided on June 23 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Section in May, alerting them to the fact that 76 files with child pornography had been put in a Dropbox account under the name “Anastasia Diamond,” Williams’ drag queen name. The search of Williams’ home confirmed at least 25 child porn files in his bedroom, and Williams has been charged with both 25 counts of child pornography as well as 18 counts of “criminal use of a communications facility,” with a $100,000 bail that Williams cannot pay.

