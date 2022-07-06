Drag queen picked by Biden 'not qualified' for federal nuclear post

A "kink-and-pups" drag queen chosen by Joe Biden to be deputy assistant secretary of spent fuel and waste disposition in the Office of Nuclear Energy lacks the basic required qualifications to hold that post, according to a letter to Norbert Vint, the deputy inspector general in the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

The letter is from a "long serving public servant" at the U.S. Department of Energy and challenges the Biden decision to give a critically important federal post to Samuel Brinton, requesting a full investigation.

WND reported months ago that the Brinton appointment set a new mark for extremes in federal appointments.

There have been homosexuals, lesbians, even transgenders appointed to or hired for lucrative state and federal jobs before. Even elected.

TRENDING: 3 steps to solve the immigration scandal

Gay Colorado Gov. Jared Polis took the nearly $800 million sale of the online artistic work his parents created for their Blue Mountain Arts greeting card company and, his critics have charged, first bought a seat on the Colorado Board of Education, then a congressional seat, and now the governor's office.

He gave his recent campaign $11.2 million, a "sum that dwarfs the budgets of his rivals..."

But the the Washington Examiner reported Brinton being picked for the federal post moved the markers.

The report said his sexual fetishes include "tying up his partner while he eats dinner and watches Star Trek."

His appointment drew attention, the report said, because an image of him was posted on social media while standing over three men role-playing as dogs.

The Examiner explained, "Brinton has a history of promoting sexual fetishes and kinks related to animal role-playing. A post in the student newspaper at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute from 2017 says the nuclear waste expert held a discussion on kinks and sex education at the campus."

"Throughout the entire talk, Brinton was open about his experiences, the kinks he partakes in, and the nature of his relationships," that report said. "He left us with countless anecdotes, like how he enjoys tying up his significant other like a table, and eating his dinner on him while he watches Star Trek."

Columnist Rod Dreher at the American Conservative described Brinton as a " pup handler" — "that is, a gay man who leads other gay men who pretend to be dogs."

The employee alleged “undue political influence and preferences were applied” at DOE to select Brinton for the position Brinton’s “background is limited to select advocacy work and an academic background which “do not satisfy requirements” for a high-standing member of the SES” pic.twitter.com/30rnHTha3e — An Open Secret (@AnOpenSecret) July 6, 2022

Now the letter from the Department of Energy employee charged that there were "irregularities" in Brinton's hiring.

It explains an investigation needs to determine what, if any, discrimination was used against other candidates "in favor of Samuel Brinton," was there an "unauthorized advantage" for Brinton, was there an agenda to coerce "political activity," and was there an obstruction of other candidates.

"Candidates," the letter said, "… must meet the established OPM mandatory Executive Dore Qualifications as well as other Mandatory Technical Qualifications specific to the position … Samuel Brinton has no prior federal government experience, no executive management or operations experience, training, or skills, nor does he meet ECQ criteria or the fundamental SS competencies."

What he has done is "limited to select advocacy work and an academic background."

Specifically, Brinton lacks "knowledge and experiences in financial management, human capital management, and technology management." And he lacks "judgment, experience, or skill necessary to manage and lead resolution on the exceptionally sensitive issues involving nuclear waste."

Further, there is video evidence "that Samuel Brinton is biased in his treatment of others who do not share his gender-fluid identity…"

Further, the letter charges Brinton is not honest, because "there is extensive video-recorded and documented evidence that Samuel Brinton delivers inconsistent narratives in his speaking engagements and published writings, that he changes facts to suit audiences in a way that raises questions about the veracity of his statements…"

The letter, sent to the OPM several months ago, suggested there was "undue political influence" in Brinton's selection.

The Gateway Pundit said, "Brinton is a 'non-binary' drag queen into 'kink' with 'they/them' pronouns." And it explains the charges are that "Brinton was pushed into the position due to his gay activism and did not meet the requirements for the position."

At the National Pulse, a report also explained Brinton "has a number of deeply concerning views about young people and sex work."

The report explained Brinton several years ago "defended a controversial gay prostitution website with a track record of allowing children to be promoted for sexual services on the platform."

"In an article published ... on the pro-LGBT+ website Advocate, Biden’s latest top nuclear hire dives into a defense of the 'Rentboy.com' website, which shuttered following an August 2015 illegal prostitution raid. 'Rentboy' is a colloquial term for young men who have sex with older men in exchange for money, often under dubious circumstances," the report charged.

Brinton submitted an article called, "The Real Ramifications of the Rentboy Raid," which followed the law enforcement raid. Brinton charged, "…sex work disproportionately affects the LGBT community. Transgender people engage in sex work at a rate 10 times that of cisgender (nontrans) women. And many LGBT youth engage in sex work just to survive. A 2013 Center for American Progress report suggests that LGBT youth are more than three times as likely to have engaged in survival sex."

"Brinton firmly defended the company, claiming that 'the dissolution of Rentboy is more dangerous than the website ever was,' and concluding: 'The rent boys weren’t harming anyone. But now these young men might have to return to communities and homes which have rejected who they are. And that’s when the real danger begins," the report said.

That report also explained Brinton is in the Washington chapter of "Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence," where he was listed as the main contact on 2016 and 2018 tax forms.



For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!