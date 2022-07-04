A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Drowning in trash: Israel running out of landfill space

On course to exhaust all its waste-disposal areas in 3 to 4 years

Published July 4, 2022
Published July 4, 2022 at 7:42pm
(Pixabay)

(YNET NEWS) -- In three to four years, Israel will be out of approved landfill spaces, a new report published Monday by State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman suggests.

According to the report, Israelis generated 680kg (1,500 pounds) of waste per capita on average in 2019, compared to the average in OECD countries which stood at 538 kg (1,186 pounds).

The state comptroller's review also showed that 68% of Israel's waste is buried in its southern region. In 2020, 3.15 million of 4.66 million metric tons of waste from all over the country were buried in the south.

