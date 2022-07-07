A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Dutch farmers block supermarket warehouses

Government's initiative to slash emissions of pollutants led to massive protests

Published July 7, 2022 at 4:51pm
Dutch farmers block supermarket warehouses (video screenshot)

(RT) – Dutch farmers have shut off access to supermarket distribution centers to protest the government’s green reforms, a move that would hit the nation’s agricultural sector, local media reported on Monday.

According to local broadcaster Nederlandse Omroep Stichting (NOS), protesters have blocked several warehouses across the country, including in the cities of Heerenveen, Raalte, Deventer, Woerden, Breda, and Nijkerk. As a result, food trucks cannot use many of the distribution centers.

The Central Bureau of Food Trade (CBL), the Dutch supermarket organization, said it would be “completely unacceptable” if the blockade drags on. “We have called the judicial authorities and the police to take care of the situation,” the organization’s director, Marc Jansen, said.

Read the full story ›

