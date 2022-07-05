A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Earliest known depictions of Bible's Deborah revealed at 5th-century synagogue

Story also features Yael defeating Canaanite commander Sisera

Published July 5, 2022 at 6:11pm
Published July 5, 2022 at 6:11pm
(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Archaeologists working at a dig in the Galilean town of Huqoq recently uncovered the earliest known depictions of the biblical heroines Deborah and Yael, in mosaics that are thought to be nearly 1,600 years old.

The find, announced by the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill’s Prof. Jodi Magness on Tuesday, joins a growing collection of ancient mosaics discovered over the past decade at the site of a former synagogue in the Lower Galilee.

Magness, a professor of religious studies at the university, has overseen a team of students and archaeologists excavating the area for more than 10 years. Excavations at the site restarted earlier this year after they were halted for close to three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







