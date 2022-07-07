A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
With elections looming, California backs off mask mandates for kids in school

'Public health officials still will recommend face coverings for students and staff'

Published July 7, 2022 at 1:51pm
Published July 7, 2022 at 1:51pm
(BREITBART) – The State of California has decided not to re-impose mask mandates on children attending school when they return in the fall, a decision that may have had as much to do with looming elections as with the science of COVID-19 transmission.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday: "California kids will be allowed to go to school without face masks when classes resume in the fall. But public health officials still will recommend face coverings for students and staff in an effort to prevent COVID-19outbreaks at K-12 schools. The state’s guidance, updated last week, allows a continuation of the mask-free classrooms that returned this spring. ... As part of its mitigation strategies, the state strongly recommends that individuals stay up-to-date on vaccinations, that schools optimize indoor air quality and rely on rapid antigen tests over PCR tests to detect infections."

The new guidance was issued despite rising coronavirus cases and concerns about the contagious new BA.4 and BA.5 variants, which can reinfect some who had the illness before.

WND News Services
