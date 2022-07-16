Emotional Tiger Woods may have played his last Open Championship at St. Andrews

(YAHOO NEWS) – An emotional Tiger Woods walked across the Swilcan Bridge and down the fairway saluting the massive galleries with his hat in his right hand and a huge smile on his face as he headed to the 18th green.

It was the 36th and final hole for Woods in the 150th Open Championship at the Home of Golf, his play coming to an end Friday with cut-missing rounds of 78-75. His score didn’t matter at the moment.

There were tears in his eyes, weight in his heart. He knew this could be the last time he plays competitively in an Open Championship on The Old Course in this ancient town by the sea.

