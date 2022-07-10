A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Even N.Y. Times amplifying concerns about Biden's age and incoherence

'Some Democratic strategists do not think he should run again'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 10, 2022 at 4:46pm
Joe Biden listens during a weekly personnel meeting Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(REDSTATE) -- The media have been out with a bunch of stories of late that are raising questions about Joe Biden and his ability to do his job. It’s intriguing that those questions are coming now, prior to the midterms. I thought Democrats would wait until after the midterms for the push against him, but it may be starting early because they are so unhappy with Biden’s performance. Democrats are afraid they’re going to get wiped out in the midterms, in some measure because Joe Biden is so bad; he provides no real guidance to the party and doesn’t seem to know how to right the ship of state that he’s left to founder on the rocks.

Now, the New York Times is broaching that third-rail topic — Joe Biden’s advanced age.

Biden was supposed to go straight from Europe to the Middle East for meetings there. But don’t say he’s going to beg Saudi Arabia for more oil. He gets really mad if you say that.

Read the full story ›

