Ex-Pink Floyd star blasted for speaking at event tied to terrorists

(ISRAEL NATIONAL NEWS) -- Former Pink Floyd bassist and vocal BDS supporter Roger Waters was denounced by Canadian Jewish groups for participating in a Montreal, Quebec event endorsed by Samidoun, an organization that the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said had documented ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP).

The PFLP is designated as a terrorist entity by the Canadian government.

CIJA decried the participation of Waters the July 14 event, saying in a statement they were “deeply troubled by the musician’s lack of judgement in lending his voice to such an event.”

