Exposure to sun makes men hungrier than women, study says

Findings identify skin as primary regulator of energy and appetite in both lab animals and humans

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 19, 2022 at 6:26pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Going to the beach and paying high prices for a sandwich, dessert and a cold drink is becoming more and more expensive, and it turns out that men – more than women – are the ones who demand more food while spending their time in the sun.

A new study combines a survey on the eating habits of some 3,000 Israelis during the summer with a genetic study in a lab model.

The findings indicate that in males, sun exposure activates a protein called p53 that signals the body to produce ghrelin – a hormone that stimulates the appetite. In females, the hormone estrogen blocks the interaction between p53 and ghrelin and thus does not catalyze the urge to eat after being in the sun.

Read the full story ›

