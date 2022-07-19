Exposure to sun makes men hungrier than women, study says

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Going to the beach and paying high prices for a sandwich, dessert and a cold drink is becoming more and more expensive, and it turns out that men – more than women – are the ones who demand more food while spending their time in the sun.

A new study combines a survey on the eating habits of some 3,000 Israelis during the summer with a genetic study in a lab model.

The findings indicate that in males, sun exposure activates a protein called p53 that signals the body to produce ghrelin – a hormone that stimulates the appetite. In females, the hormone estrogen blocks the interaction between p53 and ghrelin and thus does not catalyze the urge to eat after being in the sun.

