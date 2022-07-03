A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'F*** the 4th': Dems show true colors in Independence Day graphic

'The Democrats aren't even trying to hide the fact they are the party of radicals anymore'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 3, 2022 at 4:29pm
The Democratic Party in Pima County, Arizona, issued a graphic message for Independence Day 2022. (Screenshot)

NOTE: Due to use of objectionable language in some of the tweets featured, discretion is advised.

(FOX10PHOENIX) -- PHOENIX -- Officials with the Pima County Democratic Party are dealing with fallout stemming from a social media post promoting an event on July 4 that features foul language.

The Twitter post, which was since deleted, advertises a women's march in Tucson. The graphic features the words "f*** the 4th."

The tweet attracted criticism from the Arizona Republican Party. In a tweet, they called it a "disgraceful rallying cry."

TRENDING: Roe v. Wade was legal crapola from the get-go

Read the full story ›

