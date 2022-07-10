A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Rock legend Mick Jagger gives Dutch farmers a shout-out in concert

Protesters form 'freedom convoys' to protest government's strict environmental rules

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 10, 2022 at 6:10pm
Dutch farmers protest against climate-change policies threatening their livelihoods on July 4, 2022. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Farmers in the Netherlands have formed their own version of Canada’s "Freedom Convoy," blocking highways with tractors, setting bales of hay on fire and taking other actions to protest the government’s recent goal to cut emissions that could force some farms to shutter.

"Where is our prime minister? This country is on fire and the farmers are standing up to the government," a spokesman for the protests said while standing on top of a hay bale in the town of Eerbeek last week, the Guardian reported.

Roughly 40,000 protesters gathered in central Netherlands to protest plans to curb the emissions of nitrogen and ammonia last month. Weeks later, the protests have continued across the country with no sign of abating.

