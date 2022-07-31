Famous TV host given 18 months to live and lost hope. Then, he clung to God and this Bible verse

(CBN NEWS) -- Famed musician and TV host John Tesh was depressed and had given up after doctors gave him 18 to 24 months to live. But perseverance and a deeper connection to faith transformed his perspective.

“I very quickly became a cancer patient, and so I started making plans for my demise,” Tesh told CBN’s Faithwire of the circumstances after his 2015 diagnosis. “It was 18 months to two years to live. It was a very aggressive form of prostate cancer.”

The Emmy Award-winning and GRAMMY-nominated performer, who was 63 at the time of his diagnosis, said he quickly became depressed and downtrodden. Doctors told Tesh to get his affairs in order, so he focused on figuring out insurance and turning his attention to protecting his family after his death.

