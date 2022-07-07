Fauci just canceled $1.8 million in grisly beagle experiments after fake fact-checkers lied

(THE FEDERALIST) – Plans for more taxpayer-funded experiments on dogs commissioned by Anthony Fauci’s division of the NIH have recently been canceled, which is pretty damning for the fact-checkers who attempted to cover for Fauci by downplaying similar experiments brought into the spotlight last summer.

In addition to Snopes, FactCheck.org, and PolitiFact all parroting the same statement from Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — “Animals used in federally-funded research are protected by laws, regulations, and policies to ensure the smallest possible number of subjects and the greatest commitment to their welfare” — the fact-checkers also tried to distance Fauci from the experiments. While he is the director of the NIAID, they said, he didn’t personally fund these experiments, which reportedly included feeding experimental drugs to puppies, injecting dogs with cocaine, and cutting out their vocal cords so they couldn’t bark during the abuse.

But after pushback, five more beagle experiments have been canceled, as confirmed in a letter Fauci reportedly sent late last month, indicating that the media fact-checkers’ “nothing to see here” attitude was all an obstruction. Though the “fact-checking” media attempted to distance a flailing Fauci — whose credibility had been completely shattered by his abysmal Covid response — from the unethical experiments on dogs, the reality is that as leader of the NIAID, Fauci is ultimately responsible for funding decisions.

