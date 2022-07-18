Firefighter gets caught under SUV during rescue before bystanders save him

(FOX NEWS) -- A car crash that left a responding firefighter with a broken leg could have been far worse if not for the fireman's heroics and those of several onlookers.

First responders arrived on the scene of the accident in midtown Manhattan Sunday afternoon, finding a black BMW SUV on top of a white Volvo sedan that it was crushing. While firefighter Ryan Warnock was rescuing a passenger from the SUV, it suddenly moved forward and tipped over onto him.

"As members from Rescue 1 tried to brace and stabilize the car on top and remove the occupants inside, the driver of one of the vehicles hit the gas and caused a car to fall and pin firefighter Ryan Warnock below," Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said in a statement.

