A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions U.S.WND VIDEO
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Firefighter gets caught under SUV during rescue before bystanders save him

'Even with a broken leg, he was able to pull the driver out of the car'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 18, 2022 at 5:50pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Video screenshot)

(Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- A car crash that left a responding firefighter with a broken leg could have been far worse if not for the fireman's heroics and those of several onlookers.

First responders arrived on the scene of the accident in midtown Manhattan Sunday afternoon, finding a black BMW SUV on top of a white Volvo sedan that it was crushing. While firefighter Ryan Warnock was rescuing a passenger from the SUV, it suddenly moved forward and tipped over onto him.

"As members from Rescue 1 tried to brace and stabilize the car on top and remove the occupants inside, the driver of one of the vehicles hit the gas and caused a car to fall and pin firefighter Ryan Warnock below," Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said in a statement.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Firefighter gets caught under SUV during rescue before bystanders save him
Experts: Most women who can't get abortions will raise their children after birth
Biden plan to 'embarrass' Saudi Arabia into going green totally backfires
Trans Biden official wants to 'empower' kids to get sex changes
Dow sheds more than 200 in late-day pullback as busy week of earnings begins
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×