FaithTHE FRIENDLY SKIES
Flight attendant awarded $5 million after firing over abortion stance

Opinion dissented from that of union

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 16, 2022 at 12:16pm
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(FOX BUSINESS) – A federal jury in Texas has awarded a former Southwest flight attendant more than $5 million after the airline fired her over her stance on abortion in a lawsuit dating back to 2017.

The reward in combined compensatory and punitive damages comes after the Transportation Workers Union of America (TWU) Local 556 union and Southwest fired Charlene Carter for her religious stance on abortion, which she publicized on social media.

"Today is a victory for freedom of speech and religious beliefs. Flight attendants should have a voice and nobody should be able to retaliate against a flight attendant for engaging in protected speech against her union," Carter told FOX Business in a Friday statement. "I am so humbled and thankful for today’s decision and for everyone who’s supported me these past five years, including the National Right to Work Foundation."

Read the full story ›

