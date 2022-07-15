Floating abortuary? What'll they do with the dead babies?

In these days after the Supreme Court decision on abortion, almost nothing would surprise me. There will be, and are, myriad proposals to get around the decision – in other words, have the legal ability to perform abortions regardless of the high-court ruling.

The Court ruled that there is no constitutional right to abortion. That leaves us with a situation where states can have their own laws on the issue. Thousands of people, mostly women, are demonstrating across the country, demanding that the Court reinstate Roe and give them the right to abortion where and when they desire it. In other words, "on demand."

On the one hand, we have Catholic President Joe Biden saying that he is considering declaring a "public health emergency" because of the situation. The idea behind that is to free up federal funds to promote abortion access. But even the White House has said it doesn't seem to be "a great option," questioning its legality and effectiveness and whether there's even is enough money to cover such a plan!

In speaking to reporters, the president sent a message urging the protesters to continue their actions: "Keep making your point. It's critically important."

He urged them to continue the pressure on Congress, which has the right to codify an abortion right – a power he does not have personally, by reason of his office.

Not surprisingly, perhaps the most outlandish proposal comes from California. In this case, from a doctor, an OB-GYN and professor at the University of California, San Francisco. It's a suggestion from Dr. Meg Autry who had proposed that the state establish a floating abortion clinic in federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Texas.

The location in federal waters makes it outside the jurisdiction of states that have legislation against the procedure.

According to Dr. Autry, it would provide women of limited means the availability of abortion in a facility that is accessible, legal and safe. In addition, it would provide contraception services as well as other testing that may be needed.

There are, of course, some questions that need answers, but which are not forthcoming at the present time. What happens if there is a severe maternal emergency that can't be treated on site? What provision is being made to get the woman to the emergency medical assistance she might need? What happens if the "fetus" – or rather, the baby – survives the abortion. What happens to him or her?

I admit, that's a foolish question. We know, because it happens now, on the mainland. The baby (or fetus, if you prefer) is either left to die or is killed. Not a pretty picture, but it is a fact.

I have read many promotional pieces about the ship proposal, and one area that NONE of them addresses is what happens to the remains of the "fetus/baby" after the abortion?

Anyone who has done any reading at all about the "business" of abortion knows there is a vital financial market for fetal remains – in other words, "baby body parts." They are financially valuable. Our government has been involved in it, and certainly Planned Parenthood is also well-versed in the issue. From what I have read, no one has asked Dr. Autry about this. Will the remains be "saved" for dispersal on shore, or will they be used for fish food – forgive me, simply dumped overboard?

Either way, it's disgusting and immoral. But Dr. Autry and her group need to be asked, and they need to provide a proper response.

According to Autry, the ship would be called the "PRROWESS" – which stands for "Protecting Reproductive Rights of Women Endangered by State Statutes." The organization is in the process of attempting to raise the $20 million estimated as being needed to get the idea up and running – or "floating," as the case might be. The mission of the ship is seen as a "solution for individuals seeking reproductive health care and surgical abortion where it is illegal or impossible."

In an interview with KCBS Radio in Los Angeles, Dr. Autry said, "I think that … the people that care deeply about access and bodily autonomy are willing to put themselves at risk, but also to be innovative and creative."

Time will tell.

