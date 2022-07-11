A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Freshly lost suitcases 'thrown out' at major airport, as hundreds more pile up

'I saw them destroying the suitcases in a compactor and stealing clothes, perfumes'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published July 11, 2022 at 6:00pm
Suitcases at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel. (Courtesy image)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- With hundreds of lost suitcases piling up amid recent travel snafus at Ben Gurion Airport, some luggage that became separated from travelers flying abroad has been thrown into the garbage, Channel 12 news reported Sunday.

Some members of the airport staff were said to have first rummaged through the contents of the bags that were tossed, looking for valuables.

The station published video and images provided by an unnamed eyewitness who said he encountered the activity and recorded it. In the video, suitcases were being loaded into a trash compactor while personal effects were strewn on the ground nearby.

Read the full story ›

