Fully vaccinated account for 91% of COVID deaths in one country

In the first five months of the year, England's "fully vaccinated" population accounted for more than 90 percent of the deaths attributed to COVID-19, according to official government data.

The U.K.'s Office for National Statistics, or ONS, recently published its data for the period of Jan. 1 through May 31, which show that deaths rose among the vaccinated month by month while falling among the unvaccinated, The Expose reported

In January, 85% of COVID-19 deaths in England were among the vaccinated and 15% among the unvaccinated. In May, the vaccinated accounted for 94% and the vaccinated 6%.

Overall, there were 15,113 COVID-19 deaths by May 31, with 13,666 of them among the vaccinated population.

The Expose noted that defenders of the vaccines argue that 50% of the population of England has refused to receive a third shot, presuming the vaccinated deaths are largely among the double and single vaccinated.

However, 12,442 of the 15,113 deaths overall were among the triple and quadruple vaccinated population.

Late Friday, former White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx confessed in a Fox News interview she knew from the beginning that the experimental COVID-19 vaccines would not prevent infection. But she repeated the standard government line that the shots protect people from severe illness, hospitalization and death.

The England data, indicating otherwise, is consistent with

an analysis of Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccine trials that found the mRNA shots are more likely to land a recipient in the hospital than to provide protection from a severe adverse event.

And the findings were similar to those of a recent pre-print analysis that found "no evidence of a reduction in overall mortality in the mRNA vaccine trials." And a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that two doses of the mRNA vaccines increased the risk of COVID-19 infection during the omicron wave.

